Consumer Law: Financial Institution Liability-Failure to Detect Fraud-Conversion

Plaintiff’s estate appealed the adverse grant of summary judgment on its conversion claims. Plaintiff sued defendant for allegedly failing to detect that decedent’s stepson was stealing money from decedent’s accounts through the use of fraudulently endorsed checks. Plaintiff asserted conversion claims, arguing that defendant had aided and abetted the theft by failing to detect the fraud. The district court granted summary judgment for defendant, ruling that plaintiff lacked standing with respect to decedent’s corporate accounts or the joint account held by decedent’s stepson and his mother, decedent’s wife. As for decedent’s joint account with his wife, the district court found no evidence that defendant had managed the account inconsistent with the terms of the account agreement and held that plaintiff had failed to timely report the fraud to defendant.

Where decedent’s corporate accounts were not controlled by defendant, plaintiff’s claims with respect to those accounts failed because no injury was traceable to defendant, and plaintiff lacked any interest in the joint account between decedent’s stepson and his mother, but the district court erred in granting summary judgment for defendant rather than dismissing the case for lack of standing.

Judgment is vacated and remanded in part and affirmed in part.

Muff v. Wells Fargo Bank NA (MLW No. 80121/Case Ns. 22-2107 – 14 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Shepherd, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Northern District of Iowa, Williams, J. (Gail E. Boliver, of Marshalltown, IA for appellant) (Monika Sehic, of Des Moines, IA for appellee; Angela J. Gray, of Des Moines, IA and Jesse Linebaugh, of Des Moines, IA on the brief)