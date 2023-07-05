Contracts: Unit Purchase Agreement-Breach-Duties of Good Faith and Fair Dealing

Staff Report//July 5, 2023

Home>Courts>8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals>

Contracts: Unit Purchase Agreement-Breach-Duties of Good Faith and Fair Dealing

Contracts: Unit Purchase Agreement-Breach-Duties of Good Faith and Fair Dealing

Staff Report//July 5, 2023

Plaintiff appealed the grant of summary judgment for defendant on plaintiff’s complaint alleging breach of contract and the duties of good faith and fair dealing. Plaintiff invented a prototype medical device and partnered with defendant to bring it to market. The parties agreed that defendant would gradually purchase plaintiff’s company as the device reached various development milestones. However, development ran into trouble and after a competitor’s product showed more promise, defendant shut down plaintiff’s company. Plaintiff filed suit, arguing that the parties’ UPA precluded defendant from shutting down the project like it did.

Where plaintiff presented no evidence that defendant treated similarly situated projects differently than it treated plaintiff’s project, he could not show that defendant acted inconsistently with the UPA’s requirements, and the unique challenges faced by plaintiff’s product supported defendant’s decision to shut down the project.

Judgment is affirmed.

Mortier v. LivaNova USA, Inc. (MLW No. 80125/Case No. 22-2125 – 13 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Benton, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota, Tostrud, J. (Thomas Henry Boyd, of Minneapolis, MN for appellant; Elizabeth A. Patton, of Minneapolis, MN; and Kyle R. Kroll, of Minneapolis, MN on the brief) (Aaron Daniel Van Oort, of Minneapolis, MN for appellee; Jeffrey Justman, of Minneapolis, MN; Hannah M. Leiendecker, of Minneapolis, MN; and Anderson C. Tuggle, of Minneapolis, MN on the brief)

 

Related Content

Consumer Law: Financial Institution Liability-Failure to Detect Fraud-Conversion

Muff v. Wells Fargo Bank NA (MLW No. 80121/Case Ns. 22-2107 – 14 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit,[...]

July 5, 2023

Civil Rights: Inpatient Sex Offender Treatment-Assault by Roommate-Knowledge of Substantial Risk

Lindsey v. Kneisel (MLW No. 80135/Case No. 23-1125 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curia[...]

July 5, 2023

Civil Rights: 1983-Fourth/Fourteenth Amendment-Prosecution Under Solid Waste Ordinance

Kiefer v. Isanti County, MN (MLW No. 80123/Case No. 22-1499 – 5 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, [...]

July 5, 2023

Torts: Products Liability-Wrongful Death-Evidence of Causation

Hunt v. Home Depot, Inc. (MLW No. 80085/Case No. 22-2437 – 7 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Smi[...]

June 29, 2023

Immigration: Removal-Humanitarian Parole-Continuance

Brizuela v. Garland (MLW No. 80114/Case No. 22-1738 – 9 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Shepherd[...]

June 29, 2023

Domestic Relations: Property Settlement Agreement-Obligation to Leave Inheritance-Standing

Crain v. Crain (MLW No. 80086/Case No. 22-1674 – 18 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Shepherd, J.[...]

June 29, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news