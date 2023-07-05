Contracts: Unit Purchase Agreement-Breach-Duties of Good Faith and Fair Dealing

Plaintiff appealed the grant of summary judgment for defendant on plaintiff’s complaint alleging breach of contract and the duties of good faith and fair dealing. Plaintiff invented a prototype medical device and partnered with defendant to bring it to market. The parties agreed that defendant would gradually purchase plaintiff’s company as the device reached various development milestones. However, development ran into trouble and after a competitor’s product showed more promise, defendant shut down plaintiff’s company. Plaintiff filed suit, arguing that the parties’ UPA precluded defendant from shutting down the project like it did.

Where plaintiff presented no evidence that defendant treated similarly situated projects differently than it treated plaintiff’s project, he could not show that defendant acted inconsistently with the UPA’s requirements, and the unique challenges faced by plaintiff’s product supported defendant’s decision to shut down the project.

Judgment is affirmed.

Mortier v. LivaNova USA, Inc. (MLW No. 80125/Case No. 22-2125 – 13 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Benton, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota, Tostrud, J. (Thomas Henry Boyd, of Minneapolis, MN for appellant; Elizabeth A. Patton, of Minneapolis, MN; and Kyle R. Kroll, of Minneapolis, MN on the brief) (Aaron Daniel Van Oort, of Minneapolis, MN for appellee; Jeffrey Justman, of Minneapolis, MN; Hannah M. Leiendecker, of Minneapolis, MN; and Anderson C. Tuggle, of Minneapolis, MN on the brief)