Defendant appealed his guilty plea conviction for assaulting and resisting a federal officer, claiming that his right to a speedy trial was violated.

Where defendant pled guilty to the charge, he effectively waived any speedy trial claim.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Steele (MLW No. 81028/Case No. 22-2684 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of North Dakota, Hovland, J.