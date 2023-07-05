Criminal Law: Conspiracy to Distribute-Base Offense Level-Improper Attribution of Drugs

Staff Report//July 5, 2023

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed after he pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Defendant objected to his base offense level, arguing that the PSR improperly attributed drugs to him found in a package he had driven a friend to collect. Defendant also challenged the denial of his request for a downward variance.

Where the government presented evidence that defendant knew his friend was picking up drugs, the district court correctly calculated defendant’s base offense level and denied a minor role adjustment, and there was no abuse of discretion in denying defendant’s request for a downward variance where the district court thoroughly considered defendant’s personal history.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Ohrtman (MLW No. 80138/Case No. 22-2036 – 6 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, Ebinger, J.

 

