Criminal Law: Conspiracy to Distribute-Sentence Reduction-Extraordinary and Compelling Reasons

Staff Report//July 5, 2023

Home>Courts>8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals>

Criminal Law: Conspiracy to Distribute-Sentence Reduction-Extraordinary and Compelling Reasons

Criminal Law: Conspiracy to Distribute-Sentence Reduction-Extraordinary and Compelling Reasons

Staff Report//July 5, 2023

Defendant appealed the denial of his motion for a reduction of his sentence for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute. Defendant acknowledged that the First Step Act was not retroactive but challenged the legal precedent holding that a non-retroactive change in the law could not contribute to a finding of extraordinary and compelling reasons.

Although the First Step Act permitted district courts to consider intervening changes of law in deciding whether to reduce a sentence, this did not alter the law prohibiting the use of non-retroactive changes in law as a factor in deciding a motion for sentence reduction.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. House (MLW No. 80130/Case No. 22-3129 – 3 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Western District of Missouri, Harpool, J.

 

Related Content

Criminal Law: Distributing Drugs Resulting in Death-Sufficiency of Evidence-Use of Prior Bad Acts

U.S. v. Cardwell (MLW No. 80124/Case No. 22-1561 – 21 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Smith, J.)[...]

July 5, 2023

Criminal Law: Conspiracy to Distribute-Sentencing Enhancement-Directing the Use of Violence

U.S. v. Hernandez-Barajas (MLW No. 80120/Case No. 21-3763 – 13 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, S[...]

July 5, 2023

Criminal Law: Conspiracy to Distribute-Base Offense Level-Improper Attribution of Drugs

U.S. v. Ohrtman (MLW No. 80138/Case No. 22-2036 – 6 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) [...]

July 5, 2023

Criminal Law: Assault of a Federal Officer-Speedy Trial-Guilty Plea

U.S. v. Steele (MLW No. 81028/Case No. 22-2684 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) A[...]

July 5, 2023

Contracts: Unit Purchase Agreement-Breach-Duties of Good Faith and Fair Dealing

Mortier v. LivaNova USA, Inc. (MLW No. 80125/Case No. 22-2125 – 13 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circui[...]

July 5, 2023

Consumer Law: Financial Institution Liability-Failure to Detect Fraud-Conversion

Muff v. Wells Fargo Bank NA (MLW No. 80121/Case Ns. 22-2107 – 14 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit,[...]

July 5, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news