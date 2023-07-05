Criminal Law: Conspiracy to Distribute-Sentence Reduction-Extraordinary and Compelling Reasons

Defendant appealed the denial of his motion for a reduction of his sentence for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute. Defendant acknowledged that the First Step Act was not retroactive but challenged the legal precedent holding that a non-retroactive change in the law could not contribute to a finding of extraordinary and compelling reasons.

Although the First Step Act permitted district courts to consider intervening changes of law in deciding whether to reduce a sentence, this did not alter the law prohibiting the use of non-retroactive changes in law as a factor in deciding a motion for sentence reduction.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. House (MLW No. 80130/Case No. 22-3129 – 3 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Western District of Missouri, Harpool, J.