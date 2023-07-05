Criminal Law: Conspiracy to Distribute-Sentencing Enhancement-Directing the Use of Violence

While in prison for dealing drugs, defendant teamed up with Christopher Hicks to continue selling drugs. Defendant would arrange for shipments of drugs to Hicks, who would pay by delivering cash to defendant’s family, making a deposit into another inmate’s prison account, or wiring funds to a third party. The relationship soured when Hicks stopped paying for shipments and responding to defendant’s texts. To protect his family, defendant passed along Hicks’ information to their suppliers. Defendant eventually pled guilty to conspiracy to sell drugs when Hicks sold drugs to police informants. The district court imposed a two-level sentencing enhancement for “directing the use of violence.”

Where defendant decided to direct his suppliers to Hicks to protect defendant’s family members, knowing that the suppliers could and would use violence to exact retribution for non-payment, the district court properly found that defendant had directed the use of violence.

Smith, J., concurring: “I concur in the judgment of the court but on a different ground from that stated in its opinion. I would affirm the district court’s application of the two-level enhancement because Hicks ‘made a credible threat to use violence.'”

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Hernandez-Barajas (MLW No. 80120/Case No. 21-3763 – 13 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Stras, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, Jarvey, J. (Nova D. Janssen, AFPD, of Des Moines, IA for appellant) (Torrie J. Schneider, AUSA, of St. Louis, MO for appellee)

 

