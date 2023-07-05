Criminal Law: Possession of Firearm by Felon-Downward Variance-Substantive Reasonableness of Sentence

Staff Report//July 5, 2023

Defendant appealed from the sentence imposed following his guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm. The district court imposed a downward variance from the Guidelines range. On appeal, defendant challenged the substantive reasonableness of his sentence.

Where the district court considered the statutory sentencing factors and gave significant weight to various mitigating factors in deciding to vary downward, there was no abuse of sentencing discretion.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Garcia (MLW No. 80132/Case No. 22-3400 – 3 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Nebraska, Rossiter, J.

 

 

