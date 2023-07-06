Criminal Law: Distributing Drugs Resulting in Death-Sufficiency of Evidence-Use of Prior Bad Acts

Defendant appealed his conviction and sentence for distributing controlled substances resulting in death. Defendant argued that the evidence was insufficient to sustain his conviction and that the district court erred in admitting evidence of defendant’s prior drug arrests and convictions and using his conviction for drug possession to enhance his sentence. Defendant argued that his sentence was unconstitutional because it punished him more harshly than a drug distributor.

Where the government presented sufficient evidence to find that defendant had given drugs to the victim or that the victim died from drugs he received from defendant, there was sufficient evidence to convict defendant, and his sentence was constitutional where Congress could have rationally decided to punish street-level distributors who sell fatal drugs directly to individuals more harshly.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Cardwell (MLW No. 80124/Case No. 22-1561 – 21 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Smith, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, Ross, J. (Jeffrey Alex Goldfarb, of Clayton, MO for appellant) (Paul Joseph D’Agrosa, AUSA, of St. Louis, MO for appellee)