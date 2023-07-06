Criminal Law: Drug and Firearms Offenses-Consecutive Sentences-Substantive Reasonableness of Sentence

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed following his guilty plea to drug and firearms offenses. The district court imposed the Guidelines range sentence for defendant’s drug conviction and imposed an above-Guidelines sentence for the firearms conviction. The district court further ordered the sentences to run consecutively. On appeal, defendant challenged the substantive reasonableness of his sentence.

Where defendant’s arguments on appeal merely reflected a disagreement over how the district court weighed the relevant sentencing factors, there was no abuse of sentencing discretion.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Hernandez (MLW No. 80139/Case No. 22-2553 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Western District of Arkansas, Brooks, J.

 

