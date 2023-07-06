Criminal Law: Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person-Prior Controlled Substance Offense-Overbroad Statute of Conviction

Staff Report//July 6, 2023

Defendant appealed his sentence following his guilty plea to possessing a firearm as a prohibited person. The district court calculated defendant’s base offense level after finding that he had prior felony convictions for a crime of violence and a controlled substance offense. On appeal, defendant argued that his Iowa conviction for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute did not qualify as a controlled substance offense because the Iowa statute was broader than the federal statute at the time of his state offense.

Where the court had previously found that the prior version of the Iowa statute qualified as a controlled substance offense, defendant’s arguments on appeal failed as a matter of law.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Johnson (MLW No. 80140/Case No. 22-2856 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Northern District of Iowa, Williams, J.

