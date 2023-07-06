Criminal Law: Receipt of Child Pornography-Conditions of Supervised Release-Possessing Computers or Sexually Explicit Material

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed following his guilty plea to receipt of child pornography. Specifically, defendant challenged two special conditions of supervised release imposed by the district court – a prohibition on possession or use of a “computer” and a prohibition on possessing or viewing sexually explicit depictions. Defendant argued that the district court failed to make individualized findings.

Where the district court explained that offenders who initially search for adult pornography will eventually find their way back to collecting child pornography, it made a sufficiently individualized finding, but the district court used too broad a definition for “computers.”

Judgment is vacated and remanded in part and affirmed in part.

U.S. v. Powell (MLW No. 80129/Case No. 22-2867 – 5 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Grasz, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, Rose, J., and Jackson, J. (Nathaniel A. Neiman, Rock Island, IL for appellant) (William Reiser Ripley, AUSA, of Davenport, IA for appellee)

