Driver’s License: Suspension-Refusal of Breath Test

Petitioner appealed the director of revenue’s decision to revoke petitioner’s driving privileges for one year due to petitioner’s refusal of a chemical breath test. Petitioner claimed that the arresting officer did not allow him to contact his attorney after reading the implied consent law, which prejudiced his ability to decide whether to submit to the test.

Where the record reflected that petitioner had already consulted with his attorney and abandoned any further attempts to speak with legal counsel, there was no error in suspending petitioner’s driving privileges.

Judgment is affirmed.

Gamblin v. Director of Revenue (MLW No. 80147/Case No. SD37960 – 7 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Burrell, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Reynolds County, Kime, J.