Employer-Employee: Wage Dispute-Dismissal as Sanction-Litigation Misconduct

Plaintiffs appealed the dismissal of their wage action against defendants as a sanction for their litigation conduct.

Where plaintiffs had repeatedly filed premature or meritless motions, placed ex parte phone calls to the district court regarding discovery disputes, made improper objections during depositions, and instructed one witness not to attend his deposition, the district court was justified in dismissing the case as a sanction for plaintiffs’ bad faith conduct.

Judgment is affirmed.

Bachman v. Bachman (MLW No. 80137/Case No. 22-1638 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Nebraska, Buescher, J.