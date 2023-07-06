Employer-Employee: Wage Dispute-Dismissal as Sanction-Litigation Misconduct

Staff Report//July 6, 2023

Home>Courts>8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals>

Employer-Employee: Wage Dispute-Dismissal as Sanction-Litigation Misconduct

Employer-Employee: Wage Dispute-Dismissal as Sanction-Litigation Misconduct

Staff Report//July 6, 2023

Plaintiffs appealed the dismissal of their wage action against defendants as a sanction for their litigation conduct.

Where plaintiffs had repeatedly filed premature or meritless motions, placed ex parte phone calls to the district court regarding discovery disputes, made improper objections during depositions, and instructed one witness not to attend his deposition, the district court was justified in dismissing the case as a sanction for plaintiffs’ bad faith conduct.

Judgment is affirmed.

Bachman v. Bachman (MLW No. 80137/Case No. 22-1638 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Nebraska, Buescher, J.

-

Related Content

Criminal Law: Supervised Release-Revocation-Substantive Reasonableness of Sentence

U.S. v. Dudley (MLW No. 80136/Case No. 23-1492 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) A[...]

July 6, 2023

Criminal Law: Receipt of Child Pornography-Conditions of Supervised Release-Possessing Computers or ...

U.S. v. Powell (MLW No. 80129/Case No. 22-2867 – 5 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Grasz, J.) Ap[...]

July 6, 2023

Criminal Law: Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person-Prior Controlled Substance Offense-Overbroa...

U.S. v. Johnson (MLW No. 80140/Case No. 22-2856 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) [...]

July 6, 2023

Criminal Law: Drug and Firearms Offenses-Consecutive Sentences-Substantive Reasonableness of Sentenc...

U.S. v. Hernandez (MLW No. 80139/Case No. 22-2553 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam[...]

July 6, 2023

Criminal Law: Distributing Drugs Resulting in Death-Sufficiency of Evidence-Use of Prior Bad Acts

U.S. v. Cardwell (MLW No. 80124/Case No. 22-1561 – 21 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Smith, J.)[...]

July 6, 2023

Criminal Law: Conspiracy to Distribute-Sentencing Enhancement-Directing the Use of Violence

U.S. v. Hernandez-Barajas (MLW No. 80120/Case No. 21-3763 – 13 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, S[...]

July 6, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news