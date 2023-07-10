Jury finds shopping center mostly at fault for trip on curb

David Baugher//July 10, 2023

Home>Verdicts & Settlements>

Jury finds shopping center mostly at fault for trip on curb

wooden gavel and books on wooden table,on brown background

Depositphotos.com image

Jury finds shopping center mostly at fault for trip on curb

David Baugher//July 10, 2023

A Jefferson County jury found that a shopping center bears the bulk of the liability damages for a woman who tripped over a curb.

“My contention was that the curb was dangerous and defective because it was broken, and I said they had notice of it,” said Dean Nichols of Nichols Lang & Hamlin. “Their defense was that they had contacted someone to come fix it but couldn’t get them out there in time.”

Nichols represented plaintiff Lori Chambers in her suit against Arnold City Centre, who tripped in 2021 on a deteriorated section of curb. Chambers suffered a broken bone in her elbow, which required surgical repair.

“Her feet went to the rear and her arms went in front of her and she impacted her right arm on the wall and that is what caused the radius fracture,” he said.

The shopping center defended the case in part by claiming that Chambers should have kept a more careful lookout. Nichols said there was no video of the incident, though there was one eyewitness testifying for the defense.

“She was behind the counter inside the store and she claimed that Ms. Chambers fell in a different location,” he said.

The plaintiff’s physician testified as to her injuries and Nichols said there was some dispute over the amount of pain each side felt she’d have going forward.

Jurors found $900,000 in damages but allocated 20 percent of the fault to Chambers.

Daniel and James Wilke of Wilke & Wilke represented the defense. Their office did not return a request for comment.

RELATED: Click to search for and submit your Verdicts & Settlements

$900,000 verdict

Premises liability

Allocation of Fault: 80 percent to defendant, 20 percent to plaintiff. Net award of $720,000.

Venue: Jefferson County Circuit Court

Case Number/Date: 22JE-CC00093/May 2, 2023

Judge: Travis Partney

Plaintiff’s Expert: Ryan Calfee, St. Louis (orthopedic surgeon)

Last Pretrial Demand: $250,000

Last Pretrial Offer: $0

Insurer: State Farm Fire & Casualty Company

Caption: Lori Chambers v. Arnold City Centre LLC

Plaintiff’s Attorney: Dean Nichols, Nichols Lang & Hamlin, Chesterfield

Defendant’s Attorneys: Daniel Wilke and James Wilke, Wilke & Wilke, St. Louis

l

Related Content

Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.

Jurors side with man fired after work comp claim

A district service manager fired in the wake of back troubles won nearly $6.5 million from a St. Louis County [...]

July 7, 2023
Empty jury box

Insurer’s payments deemed sufficient for smoke-damaged home

St. Louis County jurors decided that an insurance company fairly compensated a couple who suffered a basement [...]

July 6, 2023
A close-up of a gavel and block sitting atop an open book

Woman settles with distracted driver after highway crash

A woman who was severely injured when a distracted driver rear-ended her at highway speed reached a $1.25 mill[...]

July 5, 2023
Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.

Second trial produces similar result for injured woman

A woman injured in a collision with a man who fled the scene of the accident won a $500,000 award from a St. L[...]

July 3, 2023
court gavel on $100 bills - legal concept

Orphaned account owners settle with broker-dealer

The owners of a neglected life insurance policy reached a $1.05 million settlement with a national broker-deal[...]

June 30, 2023
judges gavel on a pile of law books

Settlement reached in fatal fall from water tower project

The family of a Bates County iron worker who died in May 2017 after falling more than 25 feet from a water tow[...]

June 30, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news