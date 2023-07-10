Jury finds shopping center mostly at fault for trip on curb

A Jefferson County jury found that a shopping center bears the bulk of the liability damages for a woman who tripped over a curb.

“My contention was that the curb was dangerous and defective because it was broken, and I said they had notice of it,” said Dean Nichols of Nichols Lang & Hamlin. “Their defense was that they had contacted someone to come fix it but couldn’t get them out there in time.”

Nichols represented plaintiff Lori Chambers in her suit against Arnold City Centre, who tripped in 2021 on a deteriorated section of curb. Chambers suffered a broken bone in her elbow, which required surgical repair.

“Her feet went to the rear and her arms went in front of her and she impacted her right arm on the wall and that is what caused the radius fracture,” he said.

The shopping center defended the case in part by claiming that Chambers should have kept a more careful lookout. Nichols said there was no video of the incident, though there was one eyewitness testifying for the defense.

“She was behind the counter inside the store and she claimed that Ms. Chambers fell in a different location,” he said.

The plaintiff’s physician testified as to her injuries and Nichols said there was some dispute over the amount of pain each side felt she’d have going forward.

Jurors found $900,000 in damages but allocated 20 percent of the fault to Chambers.

Daniel and James Wilke of Wilke & Wilke represented the defense. Their office did not return a request for comment.

RELATED: Click to search for and submit your Verdicts & Settlements

$900,000 verdict

Premises liability

Allocation of Fault: 80 percent to defendant, 20 percent to plaintiff. Net award of $720,000.

Venue: Jefferson County Circuit Court

Case Number/Date: 22JE-CC00093/May 2, 2023

Judge: Travis Partney

Plaintiff’s Expert: Ryan Calfee, St. Louis (orthopedic surgeon)

Last Pretrial Demand: $250,000

Last Pretrial Offer: $0

Insurer: State Farm Fire & Casualty Company

Caption: Lori Chambers v. Arnold City Centre LLC

Plaintiff’s Attorney: Dean Nichols, Nichols Lang & Hamlin, Chesterfield

Defendant’s Attorneys: Daniel Wilke and James Wilke, Wilke & Wilke, St. Louis