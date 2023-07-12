Counties try to restore health regulations AG no longer defends

The Missouri Supreme Court could be poised to rule on the validity of a series of state health regulations that a judge recently threw out — if there’s anyone able to challenge the ruling.

The court heard arguments on July 12 from several Missouri counties seeking to restore Department of Health and Senior Services provisions that had allowed county health officers to issue rules during health emergencies, such as the mask mandates and prohibitions on large gatherings instituted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In November 2021, Cole County Circuit Judge Dan Green found that those regulations had unlawfully delegated legislative authority and violated the separation of powers. However, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, which had defended the regulations up to that point, declined to appeal the case and instead warned counties across the state that they needed to follow the court’s ruling.

Several counties then sought to intervene so that they could challenge the ruling. Last year, the Court of Appeals Western District said the counties waited too long to try to get into the highly publicized case and should have anticipated the attorney general’s decision to drop the appeal.

Neal F. Perryman of Lewis Rice, arguing for St. Louis County and several other proposed intervenors, urged the Supreme Court to allow them to proceed and to rule on the merits of Green’s judgment.

“We wanted to intervene in our own names as parties to defend the regulations of DHSS,” Perryman said.

“Which is what you clearly could have done at any time during the process,” Judge Zel. M. Fischer interjected.

“Except that, as we read the rules, when we’re being adequately represented we have no right to intervene,” Perryman responded. “And we were being adequately represented.”

The attorney general’s office — which was under Eric Schmitt when the decision not to appeal was made and is now under Andrew Bailey following Schmitt’s election to the U.S. Senate — maintains that the counties cannot pick up the case at this point.

Deputy Solicitor General Maria A. Lanahan argued that the voided DHSS regulations gave authority to a single local official to override local laws in setting rules during public health emergencies. She argued that only the state could do that.

“This is a sovereign interest, and they have no right to take the attorney general’s job in deciding what is the state’s interest in this case,” Lanahan said.

Kim Mathis, a St. Louis-based attorney who represented the plaintiffs who originally challenged the regulations, argued that Green’s ruling doesn’t prevent local entities from setting their own health regulations. Rather, it just prevents someone designated by DHSS from doing so alone.

“The counties can pass whatever regulations they want,” she said.

Perryman, however, said later that the counties had designed their health laws around the state regulations, some of which had been in place in some form since 1948.

“We’ve lost a significant part of our authority to issue orders in the event of a contagious disease,” he said. “That’s our interest. We can’t do what we used to be able to do.”

Judge Patricia Breckenridge asked Perryman at one point whether his clients were truly bound by Green’s ruling, as the counties weren’t parties to the case.

“So if you aren’t able to intervene, there is no way to undo the impact on everyone who was not part of this suit as to the effect of the judgment in this case?” she asked.

Perryman, noting that the regulations on which the county relied were now “gone,” said that as a lawyer he would try to find another way to seek relief if they were denied.

“But I think this is our shot,” he said.

The Supreme Court sat with just six judges. Judge George W. Draper III is set to retire from the court in August and opted not to take part in the arguments.

The case is Robinson v. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, SC99864.