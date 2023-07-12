Parson names five judges in four counties

Gov. Mike Parson has appointed three judges under the Nonpartisan Court Plan and filled two judicial vacancies in partisan circuits.

Parson elevated Judge Jeffrey Medler to the St. Louis County circuit bench, filling the vacancy created by Judge Joseph S. Dueker’s appointment as a federal magistrate judge. The governor previously had named Medler as an associate circuit judge in 2020. He earned his law degree from Saint Louis University.

Medler was among three finalists for the position announced on June 7. Also nominated were Associate Circuit Judges Matthew H. Hearne and Krista S. Peyton. The 21st Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications Medler’s successor on the associate bench until Aug. 9 and expects to conduct interviews Sept. 6 and 7 at the St. Louis County Court Building in Clayton.

Also in St. Louis County, Parson named Natalie P. Warner as an associate circuit judge, filling the vacancy created by Judge John R. Lasater’s elevation to the circuit bench. Warner is an assistant attorney general who earned her law degree from Washington University in St. Louis. The other nominees were Seth A. Albin and Daniel J. Kertz.

In Jackson County, Lauren D. Barrett was named to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Associate Circuit Judge Twila K. Rigby. Barrett served as chief trial assistant in the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. She earned her law degree from the University of Missouri. Also nominated for the position were Robert E. J. Gordon and Abbie E. H. Rothermich.

Parson also named Judge Steven Hudson as circuit judge for the 3rd Judicial Circuit, which covers Grundy, Harrison, Mercer and Putnam counties in northwestern Missouri. Hudson previously was an associate circuit judge in Grundy County. He earned his law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Hudson succeeds Judge Thomas R. Alley, who died April 3 at age 68. Alley had been elected as circuit judge in 2018 and previously had been an associate circuit judge in Harrison County since 1999.

In the 45th Circuit, parson named Rebecca A. Richardson as an associate circuit judge for Lincoln County. Richardson, an assistant prosecuting attorney in Warren County who earned her law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge James Beck to the circuit bench.

