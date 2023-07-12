The POWER List 2023: Harry W. Wellford Jr.

Littler, St. Louis

Hal Wellford is the author of Missouri’s dram shop law, which allows for wrongful-death claims against bars that illegally sell alcohol to minors or visibly intoxicated people. The Missouri Supreme Court upheld the law as constitutional in 2000.

Wellford litigates wrongful termination and employment discrimination cases in addition to cases involving executive compensation and unfair competition. His clients range from professional sports teams in St. Louis to Missouri sheltered workshops.

Before helping to open Littler’s St. Louis office in 2008, he was the vice chair of the labor and employment law practice group at Thompson Coburn.

