The POWER List 2023: Jill A. Silverstein

Staff Report//July 12, 2023

Home>The POWER List>Employment Law 2023>

The POWER List 2023: Jill A. Silverstein

The POWER List 2023: Jill A. Silverstein

Staff Report//July 12, 2023

Jill A. SilversteinSilverstein Wolf, St. Louis

Jill Silverstein won a landmark case in the Missouri Supreme Court in 2019, when the court said a gay state employee’s employment claim could proceed despite the lack of explicit protections for sexual orientation under the Missouri Human Rights Act.

The court’s majority agreed with Silverstein’s framing of the case as sex discrimination, as the plaintiff claimed he had faced harassment for not exhibiting stereotypical male behavior.

Silverstein, a former assistant U.S. attorney, is a member of the National Employment Lawyers Association and has served as the president of its St. Louis chapter and of its 8th Circuit Executive Board.

The POWER List: Employment Law 2023

i

Related Content

The Power List logo

The POWER List 2023: Ferne P. Wolf

Ferne Wolf began her career working for the attorney who successfully argued the landmark employment-discrimin[...]

July 12, 2023
The Power List logo

The POWER List 2023: Rik Siro

Rik Siro's major cases include a $4.9 million jury verdict for the former general manager of a Kansas City sho[...]

July 12, 2023
The Power List logo

The POWER List 2023: Mary Anne Sedey

Throughout her career, Mary Anne Sedey has advanced the rights of employees, particularly women.

July 12, 2023
The Power List logo

The POWER List 2023: Russell C. Riggan

In 2019, Russ Riggan advanced the cause of gay rights in Missouri with a nearly $20 million win for a gay poli[...]

July 12, 2023
The Power List logo

The POWER List 2023: Trina R. Ricketts

Trina Ricketts co-leads her firm’s RIF/WARN practice group, which guides employers across the country throug[...]

July 12, 2023
The Power List logo

The POWER List 2023: Charles E. Reis IV

Chad Reis won a key victory in the Missouri Supreme Court that has helped determine if employment disputes sho[...]

July 12, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news