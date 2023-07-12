The POWER List 2023: Jill A. Silverstein

Silverstein Wolf, St. Louis

Jill Silverstein won a landmark case in the Missouri Supreme Court in 2019, when the court said a gay state employee’s employment claim could proceed despite the lack of explicit protections for sexual orientation under the Missouri Human Rights Act.

The court’s majority agreed with Silverstein’s framing of the case as sex discrimination, as the plaintiff claimed he had faced harassment for not exhibiting stereotypical male behavior.

Silverstein, a former assistant U.S. attorney, is a member of the National Employment Lawyers Association and has served as the president of its St. Louis chapter and of its 8th Circuit Executive Board.

