The POWER List 2023: Mary Anne Sedey

Staff Report//July 12, 2023

The POWER List 2023: Mary Anne Sedey

Mary Anne SedeySedey Harper Westhoff, St. Louis

Throughout her career, Mary Anne Sedey has advanced the rights of employees, particularly women.

Along with fellow POWER lister Donna Harper, formerly a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission attorney and now her law partner, Sedey won a nearly $5 million racial-discrimination verdict for two hotel employees and a $47 million class action settlement in a sex-discrimination suit against a rental company.

Sedey also argued and won a unanimous ruling in the U.S. Supreme Court, which held that a woman could bring a sex-discrimination case against an Illinois judge despite his judicial status.

