The POWER List 2023: Mary Anne Sedey

Sedey Harper Westhoff, St. Louis

Throughout her career, Mary Anne Sedey has advanced the rights of employees, particularly women.

Along with fellow POWER lister Donna Harper, formerly a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission attorney and now her law partner, Sedey won a nearly $5 million racial-discrimination verdict for two hotel employees and a $47 million class action settlement in a sex-discrimination suit against a rental company.

Sedey also argued and won a unanimous ruling in the U.S. Supreme Court, which held that a woman could bring a sex-discrimination case against an Illinois judge despite his judicial status.

The POWER List: Employment Law 2023