The POWER List 2023: Rik Siro

Siro Smith Dickson, Kansas City

Rik Siro’s major cases include a $4.9 million jury verdict for the former general manager of a Kansas City shopping center who alleged she was terminated after refusing to use money from parking meters to cover the center’s operating costs, rather than go to charity. It was one of the largest plaintiffs’ verdicts of 2020.

In 2021, Siro obtained a $250,000 settlement for a Black Kansas City firefighter in his suit against the Kansas City Fire Department alleging discrimination. And in 2014, he won $850,000 for the first female maintenance supervisor at the Missouri Department of Transportation who lost her position during a departmental reorganization.

The POWER List: Employment Law 2023