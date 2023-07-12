The POWER List 2023: Russell C. Riggan

Riggan Law Firm, St. Louis

In 2019, Russ Riggan advanced the cause of gay rights in Missouri with a nearly $20 million win for a gay police sergeant in St. Louis County who alleged that he was told to “tone down” his “gayness” if he wanted to be promoted.

Riggan argued that his client had faced discrimination because he didn’t fit the male stereotype, allowing him to win even though Missouri law doesn’t explicitly prohibit sexual orientation discrimination. After further litigation, the case settled for $10.25 million.

Recently, Riggan achieved a $600,000 settlement for three women who alleged a supervisor’s harassment cost them their jobs.

The POWER List: Employment Law 2023