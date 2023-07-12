The POWER List 2023: Russell C. Riggan

Staff Report//July 12, 2023

Home>The POWER List>Employment Law 2023>

The POWER List 2023: Russell C. Riggan

The POWER List 2023: Russell C. Riggan

Staff Report//July 12, 2023

Russell C. RigganRiggan Law Firm, St. Louis

In 2019, Russ Riggan advanced the cause of gay rights in Missouri with a nearly $20 million win for a gay police sergeant in St. Louis County who alleged that he was told to “tone down” his “gayness” if he wanted to be promoted.

Riggan argued that his client had faced discrimination because he didn’t fit the male stereotype, allowing him to win even though Missouri law doesn’t explicitly prohibit sexual orientation discrimination. After further litigation, the case settled for $10.25 million.

Recently, Riggan achieved a $600,000 settlement for three women who alleged a supervisor’s harassment cost them their jobs.

The POWER List: Employment Law 2023

i

Related Content

The Power List logo

The POWER List 2023: Mary Anne Sedey

Throughout her career, Mary Anne Sedey has advanced the rights of employees, particularly women.

July 12, 2023
The Power List logo

The POWER List 2023: Trina R. Ricketts

Trina Ricketts co-leads her firm’s RIF/WARN practice group, which guides employers across the country throug[...]

July 12, 2023
The Power List logo

The POWER List 2023: Charles E. Reis IV

Chad Reis won a key victory in the Missouri Supreme Court that has helped determine if employment disputes sho[...]

July 12, 2023
The Power List logo

The POWER List 2023: Terry Potter

Terry Potter’s practice includes assisting employers with collective bargaining, arbitrations and union avoi[...]

July 12, 2023
The Power List logo

The POWER List 2023: Neal F. Perryman

Neal Perryman has chaired Lewis Rice’s litigation department since 2020.

July 12, 2023
The Power List logo

The POWER List 2023: Martin M. Meyers

Marty Meyers famously represented the family of a young man who was tortured to death by Kansas City serial ki[...]

July 12, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news