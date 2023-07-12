The POWER List: Employment Law 2023

Staff Report//July 12, 2023

Home>Supplements and Special Sections>The POWER List>

The POWER List: Employment Law 2023

The POWER List: Employment Law 2023

Staff Report//July 12, 2023

The last couple of years have put our thoughts and beliefs about employment to the test.

For some, working life and home life have become one and the same, with little distinction between on and off the clock and a wardrobe that stretches the concept of business casual to the breaking point.

For others, it has made working face to face with colleagues and customers a risky, perhaps terrifying proposition.

As vaccines bring the economy back to some semblance of normalcy, this latest edition of THE POWER LIST revisits the lawyers who represent employees and those who employ them. These are practitioners who have won notable jury trials under state and federal anti-discrimination statutes, class action settlements on wage-and-hour claims and important precedents in appellate courts that continue to shape the law.

Our editorial team interviewed attorneys and other leaders around the state, reviewed records of verdicts and settlements, and consulted Missouri Lawyers Weekly’s archives to arrive at a list of what we believe are the 35 most powerful employment attorneys in Missouri. Some were honored in past versions of the list; others are new this year.

This remains a subjective enterprise, and we expect readers might have reached different conclusions had the choices been theirs. We welcome that feedback. Let us know what you think, and stay tuned for new versions of THE POWER LIST.

The POWER List was written by Senior Reporter Scott Lauck. Reach him at [email protected] or Editor Jordan Yount at [email protected].

The POWER List for Employment Law 2023

Sally E. Barker

Sonal Bhatia

Michael L. Blumenthal

Lynne Jaben Bratcher

Jerome J. Dobson

Brendan J. Donelon

Denise K. Drake

Dennis E. Egan

Josef S. Glynias

Cliff Godiner

Gene P. Graham

Loretta Haggard

George A. Hanson

Donna L. Harper

Charlie J. Harris Jr.

Kirk D. Holman

Jerry M. Hunter

Kimberly A. Jones 

Travis R. Kearbey  

E.E. Keenan 

Elaine D. Koch 

Patricia A. Konopka

David Lunceford 

Thomas O. McCarthy

Martin M. Meyers

Neal F. Perryman

Terry Potter

Vincent Reese

Charles E. Reis IV 

Trina R. Ricketts 

Russell C. Riggan 

Mary Anne Sedey

Jill A. Silverstein

Rik Siro

Harry W. Wellford Jr.

Ferne P. Wolf

The POWER List: Employment Law 2023

<

Related Content

The Power List logo

The POWER List 2023: Ferne P. Wolf

Ferne Wolf began her career working for the attorney who successfully argued the landmark employment-discrimin[...]

July 12, 2023
The Power List logo

The POWER List 2023: Harry W. Wellford Jr.

Hal Wellford is the author of Missouri’s dram shop law, which allows for wrongful-death claims against bars [...]

July 12, 2023
The Power List logo

The POWER List 2023: Rik Siro

Rik Siro's major cases include a $4.9 million jury verdict for the former general manager of a Kansas City sho[...]

July 12, 2023
The Power List logo

The POWER List 2023: Jill A. Silverstein

Jill Silverstein won a landmark case in the Missouri Supreme Court in 2019, when the court said a gay state em[...]

July 12, 2023
The Power List logo

The POWER List 2023: Mary Anne Sedey

Throughout her career, Mary Anne Sedey has advanced the rights of employees, particularly women.

July 12, 2023
The Power List logo

The POWER List 2023: Russell C. Riggan

In 2019, Russ Riggan advanced the cause of gay rights in Missouri with a nearly $20 million win for a gay poli[...]

July 12, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news