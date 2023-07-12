The POWER List: Employment Law 2023

The last couple of years have put our thoughts and beliefs about employment to the test.

For some, working life and home life have become one and the same, with little distinction between on and off the clock and a wardrobe that stretches the concept of business casual to the breaking point.

For others, it has made working face to face with colleagues and customers a risky, perhaps terrifying proposition.

As vaccines bring the economy back to some semblance of normalcy, this latest edition of THE POWER LIST revisits the lawyers who represent employees and those who employ them. These are practitioners who have won notable jury trials under state and federal anti-discrimination statutes, class action settlements on wage-and-hour claims and important precedents in appellate courts that continue to shape the law.

Our editorial team interviewed attorneys and other leaders around the state, reviewed records of verdicts and settlements, and consulted Missouri Lawyers Weekly’s archives to arrive at a list of what we believe are the 35 most powerful employment attorneys in Missouri. Some were honored in past versions of the list; others are new this year.

This remains a subjective enterprise, and we expect readers might have reached different conclusions had the choices been theirs. We welcome that feedback. Let us know what you think, and stay tuned for new versions of THE POWER LIST.

The POWER List was written by Senior Reporter Scott Lauck. Reach him at [email protected] or Editor Jordan Yount at [email protected].

