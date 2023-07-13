2023 Unsung Legal Heroes: Connie Thomas

Staff Report//July 13, 2023

Home>Supplements and Special Sections>Unsung Heroes>

2023 Unsung Legal Heroes: Connie Thomas

2023 Unsung Legal Heroes: Connie Thomas

Staff Report//July 13, 2023

Legal Assistant, Baty Otto Coronado Scheer PC

Connie ThomasConnie Thomas is always there to work with Baty Otto Coronado Scheer attorneys helping with downloading and saving court filings and calendarizing deadlines, reminders, depositions and meetings. She also proofs documents and prepares answers and motions for approval while also supporting paralegals and lawyers as they go about their daily work.

What is the best part of your job?

Making sure my attorneys have everything they need to have a productive day.

What led you to choose a career in the legal field?

When I was in college I worked a temporary job in a small law office in Manhattan, Kan. I found it interesting and challenging.  Several years later I had the opportunity to work in another law office and have continued working for attorneys to this day.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

I like to watch telenovelas in Spanish.  My favorite is Destilando Amor.

Unsung Legal Heroes 2023

!

Related Content

Unsung Legal Heroes logo 2023

2023 Unsung Legal Heroes: Publisher’s Letter, honorees

For the eighth year in a row, Missouri Lawyers Media is honored to facilitate Unsung Legal Heroes, a public re[...]

July 13, 2023
Unsung Legal Heroes logo

2023 Unsung Legal Heroes: Dave Wilson

Described as the “anything and everything guy” at his firm, Dave Wilson has been a fixture at Evans & [...]

July 13, 2023
Unsung Legal Heroes logo

2023 Unsung Legal Heroes: Mary Ann Tharpe

Mary Ann Tharpe says she always wanted to find a career utilizing her unique talents for reading, writing and [...]

July 13, 2023
Unsung Legal Heroes logo

2023 Unsung Legal Heroes: Terri Greene

After nearly two decades in marketing, Terri Greene jumped head-first into the legal field in 2022.

July 13, 2023
Unsung Legal Heroes logo

2023 Unsung Legal Heroes: Tanya R. Bishop

Tanya R. Bishop is pivotal in enhancing professional opportunities for WashULaw students and alumni.

July 13, 2023
Unsung Legal Heroes logo

2023 Unsung Legal Heroes: Susan A. Cintron

Susan A. Cintron handles her attorneys’ needs with discretion, timeliness, flexibility and resourcefulness.

July 13, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news