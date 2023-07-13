2023 Unsung Legal Heroes: Connie Thomas

Legal Assistant, Baty Otto Coronado Scheer PC

Connie Thomas is always there to work with Baty Otto Coronado Scheer attorneys helping with downloading and saving court filings and calendarizing deadlines, reminders, depositions and meetings. She also proofs documents and prepares answers and motions for approval while also supporting paralegals and lawyers as they go about their daily work.

What is the best part of your job?

Making sure my attorneys have everything they need to have a productive day.

What led you to choose a career in the legal field?

When I was in college I worked a temporary job in a small law office in Manhattan, Kan. I found it interesting and challenging. Several years later I had the opportunity to work in another law office and have continued working for attorneys to this day.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

I like to watch telenovelas in Spanish. My favorite is Destilando Amor.

Unsung Legal Heroes 2023