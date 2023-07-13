2023 Unsung Legal Heroes: Dave Wilson

Facilities manager, Evans and Dixon

Described as the “anything and everything guy” at his firm, Dave Wilson has been a fixture at Evans & Dixon for 37 years. Overseeing work across eight offices in six states, Wilson also coordinates office moves and integrations. A member of the onboarding and emergency response teams, he is always positive and always willing to talk through an issue, no matter how simple or complicated.

Known for his unflappability, Wilson is easily able to wade through panicked phone calls, endless emails and crazy requests without getting frustrated. The very definition of an unsung hero, Wilson is gracious in the face of his co-workers’ gratitude, often telling others “You don’t need to thank me. This is what I do!”

As the designated “go-to” man and “knower” of things in the office for all practicalities, he manages to do everything each day with grace, generosity and selflessness.

Unsung Legal Heroes 2023