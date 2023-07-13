2023 Unsung Legal Heroes: Mary Ann Tharpe

Staff Report//July 13, 2023

2023 Unsung Legal Heroes: Mary Ann Tharpe

2023 Unsung Legal Heroes: Mary Ann Tharpe

Staff Report//July 13, 2023

Litigation Paralegal, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Mary Ann TharpeMary Ann Tharpe says she always wanted to find a career utilizing her unique talents for reading, writing and taking in large amounts of information. Her work as a paralegal does exactly that, allowing her to employ those skills in situations where it matters most – helping businesses and organizations that serve countless individuals across the nation. From organizing and analyzing document production to preparing and attending depositions, Tharpe is an essential part of her firm’s ability to serve its clients.

What is the best part of your job?

I am very fortunate to work with some phenomenal attorneys and I have learned a great deal from them over the years.

What is the best career advice you’ve ever received?

Put yourself outside of your comfort zone as that is where the most growth will occur.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

One of my goals in life is to master how to bake the perfect macaron.

