2023 Unsung Legal Heroes: Terri Greene

Office Manager: Director of Operations, DCG Law Firm

After nearly two decades in marketing, Terri Greene jumped head-first into the legal field in 2022. She “practically runs the office,” her nominator said. “Although she’s the office manager, she also does the work of a paralegal and legal secretary. She helps analyze cases and communicate with clients. She’s helped achieve great results.”

Tell us about your key accomplishment(s) in this role.

The biggest accomplishment for me is the learning. I never thought that I would be able to write the way I do now. Coming from the marketing world, everything is so quick and “freestyled.” Moving into the legal industry, things are much more buttoned up and you have to be more disciplined.

What led you to choose a career in the legal field?

I had a front-row seat to the excitement, with my husband being a lawyer. But really, I wanted to be a part of something where you could directly see the fruits of your labor by actually helping people.

Unsung Legal Heroes 2023