Appellate Practice: Motion to Dismiss-Failure to Provide Trial Record

Staff Report//July 13, 2023

Plaintiff appealed the dismissal of his complaint, while defendants moved to dismiss the appeal for plaintiff’s failure to supply the record.

Where plaintiff failed to file a transcript of the hearing on the motion to dismiss, the court was compelled to dismiss the appeal.

Appeal is dismissed.

Duvall v. Maxey (MLW No. 80170/Case No. ED111144 – 3 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Stevens, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Monroe County, Shaw, J. (David Duvall, appellant pro se) (Gwen Froeschner Hart and John W. Russell, for respondents)

 

