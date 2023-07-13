Appellate Practice: Motion to Dismiss-Failure to Provide Trial Record

Plaintiff appealed the dismissal of his complaint, while defendants moved to dismiss the appeal for plaintiff’s failure to supply the record.

Where plaintiff failed to file a transcript of the hearing on the motion to dismiss, the court was compelled to dismiss the appeal.

Appeal is dismissed.

Duvall v. Maxey (MLW No. 80170/Case No. ED111144 – 3 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Stevens, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Monroe County, Shaw, J. (David Duvall, appellant pro se) (Gwen Froeschner Hart and John W. Russell, for respondents)