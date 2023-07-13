Baker McKenzie’s Jamie Lawless named next Husch Blackwell chief executive

When Husch Blackwell Chief Executive Paul Eberle steps down, Jamie Lawless will step into his role, the firm announced July 10.

Lawless spent the past decade in the Baker McKenzie leadership, most recently building and leading the firm’s new business and alternative legal services operation. She will become Husch Blackwell’s second chief executive with a business background, following Eberle, who became the first person without a law degree to assume leadership of a large American firm.

“We are very serious about our approach to strategic planning,” said Husch Blackwell Chair Catherine Hanaway in a press release. “The development and implementation of those plans over the past 10 years have been the bedrock of our prosperity, and the chief executive’s role in that process cannot be overstated. We will look to Jamie’s unique combination of law firm and corporate experience to continue the momentum that Paul started to take the firm to the next level.”

In a press release, Lawless said she is delighted to have been named Husch Blackwell’s next chief executive.

“Husch Blackwell’s phenomenal culture and the firm’s relentless pursuit of excellent client experiences made it the perfect place for me to continue my commitment to serving professional teams and clients,” she said.

Lawless, located in Tampa, Florida, will be a member of Husch Blackwell’s virtual office. She will work side-by-side with Eberle until stepping into the chief executive role on Feb. 1, 2024.

