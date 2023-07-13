Baker McKenzie’s Jamie Lawless named next Husch Blackwell chief executive

Staff Report//July 13, 2023

Home>Lawyers In The News>

Baker McKenzie’s Jamie Lawless named next Husch Blackwell chief executive

Jamie Lawless

Jamie Lawless

Baker McKenzie’s Jamie Lawless named next Husch Blackwell chief executive

Staff Report//July 13, 2023

When Husch Blackwell Chief Executive Paul Eberle steps down, Jamie Lawless will step into his role, the firm announced July 10.

Lawless spent the past decade in the Baker McKenzie leadership, most recently building and leading the firm’s new business and alternative legal services operation. She will become Husch Blackwell’s second chief executive with a business background, following Eberle, who became the first person without a law degree to assume leadership of a large American firm.

“We are very serious about our approach to strategic planning,” said Husch Blackwell Chair Catherine Hanaway in a press release. “The development and implementation of those plans over the past 10 years have been the bedrock of our prosperity, and the chief executive’s role in that process cannot be overstated. We will look to Jamie’s unique combination of law firm and corporate experience to continue the momentum that Paul started to take the firm to the next level.”

In a press release, Lawless said she is delighted to have been named Husch Blackwell’s next chief executive.

“Husch Blackwell’s phenomenal culture and the firm’s relentless pursuit of excellent client experiences made it the perfect place for me to continue my commitment to serving professional teams and clients,” she said.

Lawless, located in Tampa, Florida, will be a member of Husch Blackwell’s virtual office. She will work side-by-side with Eberle until stepping into the chief executive role on Feb. 1, 2024.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item

o

Related Content

Image of a scale of justice on a table in the foreground with two long rows of chairs facing a long, rectangular table in the background. The entire image has a heavy blue tint to it.

Spencer Fane adds litigator in Cape Girardeau

Jeff Spray has joined the litigation and dispute resolution practice group as of-counsel in Spencer Fane’s C[...]

July 13, 2023
justice concept, selective focus on nearest part ,lens blur f/x

Parson names five judges in four counties

Gov. Mike Parson has appointed three judges under the Nonpartisan Court Plan and filled two judicial vacancies[...]

July 12, 2023
Close up of a lot of law reports in library

Applications sought for judgeships in 6th and 21st circuits

Applications are open for two newly created judgeships, as well as for a vacancy left by a recent promotion.

July 12, 2023
A judge's gavel resting atop several open books with a spotlight on the gavel and block

Baumer named global leader of BCLP

Steve Baumer has been named as the global chief executive officer for Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner.

July 11, 2023
Judges chair in court room, gavel

22nd Circuit Commission seeks applicants for judicial vacancy

Applications are being accepted for an associate circuit judge vacancy in the City of St. Louis created by the[...]

July 10, 2023
justice concept, selective focus on nearest part ,lens blur f/x

Strum named Clayton municipal judge

Stephen Strum has been appointed municipal judge for the City of Clayton.

July 6, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news