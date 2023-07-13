Commentary: Points Relied On: Part One

This is intended to be the first in a series of articles from the Missouri appellate practitioners on the unique appellate briefing requirement of “points relied on” set forth in Missouri Supreme Court Rule 84.04(d)(1). Future articles by appellate practitioners will address specific aspects of this rule and the difficulties that lawyers face in complying with it. As background for later installments, this article will briefly summarize the requirement and the stated reasons for it.

Rule 84.04 contains the general requirements for the content of briefs and appendices filed in all Missouri appellate courts. The rule covers a lot of ground, setting forth elements that must be included in every appellant’s brief, like a “fair and concise” statement of facts “without argument” and a concise statement describing whether and how each claim of error was preserved for appellate review.

There are many other briefing requirements, some of which differ from the Federal Rules of Appellate Procedure and the rules of other state courts. Newcomers to Missouri appellate courts are encouraged not only to review the rules but to conduct additional research in order to learn what Missouri requires (and to seek help from experienced Missouri lawyers as appropriate).

The briefing requirement that causes practitioners the most anxiety is that an appellant’s brief must contain “points relied on” as set out and defined by Rule 84.04(d)(1). Each point must (a) identify the trial court ruling or action that the appellant challenges, (b) state concisely the legal reasons for the appellant’s claim of reversible error, and (c) explain “in summary fashion why, in the context of the case, those legal reasons support the claim of reversible error.”

Courts advance several purposes for imposing the requirement (e.g. giving notice of precise matters to be addressed) and hold that an appellant’s point relied on defines the scope of appellate review. The point relied on forces the appellant to make a specific point and to state concisely why a ruling is claimed to be erroneous.

The rule sets forth a template for providing this information: “The point shall be in substantially the following form: ‘The trial court erred in [identify the challenged ruling or action], because [state the legal reasons for the claim of reversible error], in that [explain why the legal reasons, in the context of the case, support the claim of reversible error].’” This template seems simple, but the many decisions finding points relied on to be defective show that compliance may not always be easy.

Lawyers might be surprised to learn that the current version of this provision is clearer than the rule was before relatively recent amendments. Previously, Rule 84.04(d) provided rather cryptically that points relied on should state “wherein and why” a ruling of the trial court was claimed to be erroneous.” Thummel v. King, 570 S.W.2d 679, 684 (Mo. banc 1978); see Paula R. Hicks, Five Decades of Explanation and Evolution, Yet the Rule Appears Unchanged: Missouri’s Points Relied on Rule, 60 Mo. L. Rev. (1995).

Unsurprisingly, the Missouri Supreme Court stated that this “wherein and why” requirement was “apparently the most common source of error in appellate briefing.” Thummel, 570 S.W.2d at 685 (citing Judge Harry L. C. Weier and William A. Fairbank, Why Write a Defective Brief?: Give Your Client a Chance on Appeal, 33 J. Mo. Bar 79 (1977)).

The “wherein and why” formulation has changed, but this remains an important issue in Missouri appeals because a failure to set forth adequate points relied on can lead to dismissal of an appeal. As the Missouri Supreme Court recently explained in detail, defective points relied on preserve nothing for appeal. See Lexow v. Boeing Co., 643 S.W.3d 501 (Mo. banc 2022) (dismissing appeal for violations of Rule 84.04). The Missouri Court of Appeals routinely issues opinions dismissing appeals due to inadequate points relied on (often accompanied by other briefing violations) or finding arguments to be inadequately briefed.

The particular requirements of a point relied on (as well as other briefing rules) will be addressed in detail in future installments of this series. For now, it is sufficient to say that Missouri courts have identified many and varied ways to violate Rule 84.04(d)(1) in drafting points relied on.