Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

Staff Report//July 13, 2023

Defendant appealed the denial of his post-conviction motion alleging ineffective assistance of trial counsel due to counsel’s failure to move for change of venue despite defendant’s requests to do so. Defendant was charged with felony murder and drug offenses. His original counsel had concerns about pretrial publicity of defendant’s charges but did not move for change of venue due to lack of evidence. Successor counsel claimed that defendant never asked about moving for change of venue and noted that any motion would have been untimely.

Where defendant had waived a jury trial for strategic reasons unrelated to pretrial publicity, he was not prejudiced by counsel’s alleged failure to move for change of venue since there would be no jury for pretrial publicity to taint, and any motion would not have been granted due to lack of evidence or being untimely filed.

Judgment is affirmed.

Morris v. State (MLW No. 80176/Case No. SD37698 – 7 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Gooch, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Greene County, Cordonnier, J.

 

