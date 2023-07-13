Criminal Law: Voluntary Manslaughter-Upward Departure-Substantive Reasonableness of Sentence

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed following his guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. The district court varied upward on the voluntary manslaughter conviction and imposed the mandatory minimum sentence for the firearm conviction, noting that there was uncharged conduct indicating that defendant committed the homicide in the “heat of passion” while defendant could have also been charged with other offenses.

Where defendant avoided a second-degree murder charge as part of his plea agreement and the evidence indicated that defendant shot the victim while he had his hands up and pleaded for defendant not to shoot, the district court did not err in varying upward based on uncharged conduct, as any error was harmless due to other crimes that could have been charged based on the uncontested evidence.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Garnier (MLW No. 80160/Case No. 22-2702 – 5 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of South Dakota, Viken, J.