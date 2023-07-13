Environmental: Water Supply Project-Water Supply Act-Administrative Procedure Act

Plaintiff appealed the grant of summary judgment for defendants. The U.S. Department of Interior entered a contract with Garrison Diversion Conservancy District, a North Dakota governmental agency, for a water supply project, under which the Bureau of Reclamation would provide Garrison Diversion with access to a certain amount of water from the Missouri River to central and eastern North Dakota during times of water scarcity. The state of Missouri challenged the project under the Water Supply Act, the National Environmental Policy Act, and the Administrative Procedure Act. The district court granted summary judgment for the Bureau and Garrison Diversion.

Where the proposed water supply project fell within the scope of a previously Congressionally-approved water project, the Water Supply Act did not require the Bureau to seek additional approval from Congress, nor was the decision not to issue an environmental impact statement arbitrary or capricious where the environmental impact of the project was minimal.

Judgment is affirmed.

State of Missouri ex rel. Bailey v. U.S. Department of Interior (MLW No. 80161/Case No. 21-3408 – 15 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Grasz, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Western District of Missouri, Laughrey, J. (Jeff P. Johnson, AAG, of Jefferson City, MO for appellant; Amber Lee Krisp, AAG, of Jefferson City, MO on the brief) (John Edward Bies, of Washington, D.C. and Bennett L. Johnson, of Bismarck, ND for appellees; Todd Kim, of Jacksonville, FL; Michael T. Gray, of Jacksonville, FL; Tami L. Norgard, of Bismarck, ND; and Jennifer L. Verleger, AAG, of Bismarck, ND on the brief)