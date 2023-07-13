Immigration: Withholding of Removal-Asylum-Cognizability of Social Groups

Staff Report//July 13, 2023

Petitioner appealed the denial of his application for asylum, withholding of removal, and protection under the Convention Against Torture. Petitioner, a rancher from Mexico, claimed that he feared returning to Mexico due to numerous kidnappings and violent acts committed by gangs against his family. An IJ denied petitioner’s application, concluding that his proposed social groups were not cognizable and that he had failed to prove a nexus between those groups and the alleged persecution he experienced or feared upon returning. The IJ also found no evidence that petitioner would be tortured with the acquiescence of public officials if returned to Mexico.

Where petitioner had failed to prove his membership in several of his proposed groups or that those proposed groups lacked requisite particularity, the IJ correctly denied asylum and protection under CAT since petitioner had provided no evidence that Mexican officials willfully turned a blind eye to gang-inflicted torture.

Petition is denied.

Uriostegui-Teran v. Garland (MLW No. 80155/Case No. 22-2472 – 6 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Gruender, J.) Petition for Review of an Order of the Board of Immigration Appeals. (Steven Kenneth Wichmer, of Chesterfield, MO for petitioner) (Jaclyn Georgette Hagner, USDOJ, OIL, of Washington, D.C. for respondent)

 

