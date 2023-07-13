Real Property: Right of Way-Tribal Land-Smoking Ban

Defendants appealed the district court’s grant of a preliminary injunction in favor of plaintiff. Plaintiff leased a right-of-way over land allotted to defendants on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. The parties agreed to a condition of the right-of-way that banned smoking. Defendants sued plaintiff in tribal court, alleging that it breached the smoking ban. Plaintiff unsuccessfully moved to dismiss the tribal court action for lack of jurisdiction. During the pendency of that action before a tribal appellate court, plaintiff filed the present suit in district court to obtain a preliminary injunction. The district court granted relief, concluding that plaintiff had exhausted its tribal court remedies and that the tribal court lacked jurisdiction.

Where plaintiff had yet to exhaust its tribal court remedies due to the pendency of defendants’ action before the tribal appellate court, the district court prematurely ruled on the question of tribal court jurisdiction.

Judgment is vacated and case is remanded.

WPX Energy Williston, LLC v. Jones (MLW No. 80143/Case Nos. 22-2020 & 22-2025 – 9 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Colloton, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of North Dakota, Hovland, J. (Timothy Q. Purdon, of Bismarck, ND for appellants; John Fredericks, II, of Mandan, ND; Timothy W. Billion, of Sioux Falls, SD; and Peter J. Breuer, of Stillwater, OK on the brief) (Robin Wade Forward, of Bismarck, ND for appellee)

 

