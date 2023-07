Jeff Spray has joined the litigation and dispute resolution practice group as of-counsel in Spencer Fane’s Cape Girardeau office.

Spray complex personal injury, business disputes, labor and employment and other general civil matters. He has practiced in southeastern Missouri for 20 years and previously worked in the Office of General Counsel for the Missouri Department of Revenue.

He earned his law degree from the University of Missouri.

