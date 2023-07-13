Torts: Conversion-Punitive Damages

Defendants appealed the grant of judgment in favor of plaintiff on her conversion claim, which awarded her compensatory and punitive damages. Plaintiff tried to recover equipment used as collateral for loans taken out by her late husband to sell the equipment to pay down the debt. The property was stored on defendants’ property, but defendants refused to allow plaintiff to retrieve the property. On appeal, defendants argued that there was insufficient evidence to award plaintiff ownership of the equipment and that plaintiff failed to follow the procedures for a punitive damages award.

Where the trial court credited plaintiff’s testimony that the equipment belonged to her late husband and disbelieved defendants’ testimony that the equipment was theirs, there was sufficient evidence to support the trial court’s judgment, and defendants waived their punitive damages issue by failing to raise it before the trial court.

Judgment is affirmed.

Lewis v. Lewis (MLW No. 80178/Case No. WD85395 – 11 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Sutton, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Lafayette County, Rolf, J. (Cynthia K. Wallace, Kansas City, for appellants) (Jason R. Kew, Blue Springs, for respondent)