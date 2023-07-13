Unemployment Compensation: Denial of Benefits-Voluntary Departure from Work

Staff Report//July 13, 2023

Home>Courts>Court of Appeals, Western District>

Unemployment Compensation: Denial of Benefits-Voluntary Departure from Work

Unemployment Compensation: Denial of Benefits-Voluntary Departure from Work

Staff Report//July 13, 2023

Petitioner appealed the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission’s denial of her application for unemployment compensation benefits, arguing that the commission erred in finding that petitioner left work voluntarily without good cause attributable to the work. Petitioner also challenged the commission’s determination that she lacked a just reason for failing to appear at the scheduled hearing.

The court dismissed petitioner’s appeal due to her brief’s failure to comply with Rule 84.04.

Appeal is dismissed.

Maxwell v. Division of Employment Security (MLW No. 80177/Case No. WD85874 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Thomson, J.) Appealed from Labor and Industrial Relations Commission. (Shannon Maxwell, Little Rock, AR appellant pro se) (Ryan J. Gallagher, Ashland, for respondent)

 

Related Content

Torts: Conversion-Punitive Damages

Lewis v. Lewis (MLW No. 80178/Case No. WD85395 – 11 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Sut[...]

July 13, 2023

Unemployment Compensation: Dismissal Of Appeal-Timeliness

Fast v. Division of Employment Security (MLW No. 80103/ WD85872 – 6 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Weste[...]

June 29, 2023

Real Property: Quiet Title-Adverse Possession-Ejectment

Copper v. Ringen (MLW No. 80104/Case No. WD85620 – 16 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, M[...]

June 29, 2023

Negligence: Wrongful Death-Auto Accident-Judicial Admission

Kenney v. Myers (MLW No. 80113/Case No. WD85014 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Ma[...]

June 29, 2023

Criminal Law: Right To Counsel-Waiver

State v. Peck (MLW No. 80110/Case No. WD85256 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Sutt[...]

June 29, 2023

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief -Mitigation Evidence

Nguyen v. State (MLW No. 80108/Case No. WD85341 – 11 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Ma[...]

June 29, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news