Unemployment Compensation: Denial of Benefits-Voluntary Departure from Work

Petitioner appealed the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission’s denial of her application for unemployment compensation benefits, arguing that the commission erred in finding that petitioner left work voluntarily without good cause attributable to the work. Petitioner also challenged the commission’s determination that she lacked a just reason for failing to appear at the scheduled hearing.

The court dismissed petitioner’s appeal due to her brief’s failure to comply with Rule 84.04.

Appeal is dismissed.

Maxwell v. Division of Employment Security (MLW No. 80177/Case No. WD85874 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Thomson, J.) Appealed from Labor and Industrial Relations Commission. (Shannon Maxwell, Little Rock, AR appellant pro se) (Ryan J. Gallagher, Ashland, for respondent)