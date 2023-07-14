Corrigan to lead Shook’s St. Louis office

Scott Lauck//July 14, 2023

Bill Corrigan, a former judge, one-time president of The Missouri Bar and current deputy attorney general for the state of Missouri, is joining Shook, Hardy & Bacon.

Corrigan will succeed Sue Werstak as managing partner of the firm’s St. Louis office, where he will be part of Shook’s business ligation practice and focus on expanding the office.

“We’re excited to bring in such a prominent lawyer,” Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough said in a statement. “Bill has succeeded at everything he has ever done professionally. He is known not only in Missouri but across the country. We are confident that Bill will be a catalyzing force in attracting excellent talent in St. Louis and nationally to enhance our strong bench of trial lawyers.”

Werstak, who had been named as the St. Louis managing partner in January, remains with the firm and will continue with her trial practice in high-stakes food, beverage and agribusiness cases.

Corrigan previously was with Armstrong Teasdale from 1990 to 2020. During that time, he was elected as president of The Missouri Bar in 2003, was a delegate to the American Bar Association from 2006 to 2010 and he ran as a Republican candidate for St. Louis County executive in 2010.

Gov. Mike Parson appointed Corrigan as a circuit judge for the St. Louis County Circuit Court in November 2020. While on the bench, he was a finalist in 2021 for the Missouri Supreme Court vacancy that went to Judge Robin Ransom.

Corrigan became the state’s deputy attorney general under Attorney General Andrew Bailey last January. In that role, he led the quo warranto action against former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who resigned in May.

Corrigan, who was born and raised in Missouri, is the son of Judge William Corrigan Sr., who sat on the bench in St. Louis County from 1972 to 2001. He earned his law degree from the University of Missouri in 1985.

“The chance to lead the St. Louis office of a national firm like Shook is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Corrigan said in a statement. “This move to Shook, which has a national trial reputation, allows me to balance my family and career and practice law in a city I love.”

