Legal Limelight: Gabriel Gore, St. Louis Circuit Attorney

Gabriel Gore was formally sworn in on May 30 as Circuit Attorney for the City of St. Louis, shortly after Gov. Mike Parson appointed him to the office following the abrupt resignation of former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Gore, previously a partner at Dowd Bennett, served as an assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri. Among other cases, he took part in the 1999 investigation of the 1993 raid of the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas.

He has served on the Missouri State University Board of Governors and the Ferguson Commission, which made recommendations following the unrest triggered by the fatal shooting of Michael Brown in 2014.

Prior to joining Dowd Bennett, Gore was a partner at Bryan Cave and an associate at Williams & Connolly. He earned his law degree from the University of Chicago in 1994.

When did you decide to become an attorney and why?

I decided to become an attorney in the seventh grade when I took a civics class, which was my introduction to the Constitution and the Courts. Although I was not a particularly engaged student at the time, I immediately found the subject matter fascinating. My interest in issues of law and justice began with that class and has shaped my entire career.

How did you come to be in your particular practice?

I have always been interested in trial practice, Constitutional law and criminal law. In law school, I took every trial practice, Constitutional law, and criminal law class that was offered. I also spent much of my 3L year as an intern in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois. My practice developed as I continued to pursue my interests as a judicial law clerk, an assistant United States Attorney, a white-collar defense attorney and civil litigator, and now as the Circuit Attorney for the City of St. Louis.

What is the best career advice you have received?

I have been fortunate to have had outstanding mentors throughout my career. Perhaps the most consequential piece of advice I received when I was making the move from the United States Attorney’s Office to private practice was to focus on developing both a civil and white-collar defense practice rather than focusing exclusively on white collar defense, which was my initial inclination.

What is your biggest accomplishment this year?

Surviving the whirlwind of events that began in early May as I applied to be appointed Circuit Attorney for the City of St. Louis. I consider it a great honor that Governor Parson placed his faith in me.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

People are always surprised to hear that President Obama was one of my law professors and that he and I have played one-on-one basketball.

RELATED:

Assistant U.S. attorneys to help clear St. Louis Circuit homicide backlog

Gore hires more prosecutors