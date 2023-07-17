Armstrong Teasdale appoints Jefferies to compensation committee

Armstrong Teasdale has appointed three partners to its compensation committee, including Michael Jefferies.

Jefferies recently completed his second three-year term as an elected committee member and will serve an additional one-year term as an appointee.

Jefferies is a partner in the firm’s corporate services practice group in St. Louis. His practice primarily focuses on mergers and acquisitions and other corporate development transactions. During his career, he has served as lead counsel in M&A transactions with total deal values in excess of $2 billion.

