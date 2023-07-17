Worker hurt in stairway collapse settles with adjuster

A construction worker severely injured in the collapse of a stairwell in a fire-damaged apartment complex received the bulk of a $5 million settlement, according to his attorneys.

James O’Leary and James Corrigan of O’Leary, Shelton, Corrigan, Peterson, Dalton & Quillin said their client had been closing up the stairwell and retrieving tools when the collapse occurred. He suffered a traumatic brain injury from a construction screw that lodged in his head and had to be surgically removed. He also alleged his injuries led to a neck surgery he underwent several years after the collapse.

The plaintiffs brought claims against an insurance adjusting company for several of the insurers responsible for payment of the property damage. The suit alleged that the company, which took an active role in the project, had hired a structural engineer who was not qualified to inspect for structural damage in the stairwell but only to determine what portions of the apartment complex could or could not be repaired.

An engineering expert opined that the stairwell was not properly constructed and that the defect was aggravated when water-damaged drywall was removed from the structure, further weakening the connections of the stairwell to it supports.

The defendant denied it had responsibility to ensure the structural engineer was hired to properly inspect the stairwell and introduced experts in the insurance field to discuss the typical responsibilities of insurance adjustors on a property loss.

It also argued that it owed no duty to the plaintiff, alleging that he knew the stairs didn’t look safe, and that he’d gone into the stairwell against his employer’s orders and that he was intoxicated at the time of the collapse. The defendant also disputed the extent of the plaintiff’s injuries to his neck and its relationship to the collapse.

The case was resolved shortly before it was set to be tried. The policy-limits settlement included $4.8 million for the plaintiff and his wife on her loss of consortium claim. The remaining $200,000 went to a co-worker who suffered a wrist injury in the collapse.

$5 million settlement

Premises liability, construction

Venue: Confidential Missouri court

Case Number/Date: Confidential/March 9, 2023

Caption: Confidential

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: James O’Leary and James Corrigan of O’Leary, Shelton, Corrigan, Peterson, Dalton & Quillin in St. Louis

Defendants’ Attorneys: Confidential