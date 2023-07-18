Settlement reached for victim of red-light crash

A man T-boned by a driver who ran a red light in Kansas City reached a $100,000 settlement with the defendant’s insurer, according to his attorney.

James L. Daniels of the Daniels Law Firm said that on Sept. 3, 2022, the plaintiff was driving northbound on Wornall Road near 63rd Street in Kansas City. The defendant was westbound on 63rd street and sped through the red light, colliding with the plaintiff’s vehicle. The plaintiff suffered a herniated disc with nerve root compression and radiculopathy.

According to Daniels, the defendant was charged with driving while intoxicated and failing to obey a traffic control signal. At the time of settlement, Daniels said, the criminal case was in warrant status as the defendant had failed to appear at his court hearing.

The defendant’s insurer, GEICO, paid the policy limits of $100,000 without making a counteroffer and before suit was filed.

$100,000 settlement

Motor Vehicle Collision

Venue: Jackson County

Case Number/Date: Confidential/April 27, 2023

Special Damages: $54,559 medical charged, $10,750 paid

Insurer: GEICO

Caption: Confidential

Plaintiff’s Attorney: James L. Daniels, Daniels Law Firm, Kansas City