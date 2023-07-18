Women take full charge of Legal Aid of Western Missouri

Staff Report//July 18, 2023

For the first time in Legal Aid of Western Missouri’s history, the organization’s top leaders and board officers are all women.

Alicia Johnson became executive director in 2021. Later that year, Silya Shaw was named deputy executive director. Never in the history of the organization have both positions been held by women. And in 2023, the Legal Aid Board of Trustees appointed all women to officer positions. The board comprises President Gillian R. Wilcox, Vice President Jolie Justus, Treasurer Kesia Smith and Secretary Amber Christ.

In addition to the all-women executive leadership, three of Legal Aid’s six managing attorneys are women providing supervision and guidance to over 60 attorneys. Those three are central office Managing Attorney Billie Orr, Joplin office Managing Attorney Pamela Roychaudhury and Warrensburg office Managing Attorney Courtney Noll.

“It is an honor to serve as Legal Aid’s executive director and to be a part of this historic moment for the organization,” said Johnson. “But the work is ongoing and never over. Legal Aid will continue to strive to ensure our organizational leadership and staff representation reflect that of the diverse community we serve. This is the only way in which we can truly advance our mission to provide dignity, self-sufficiency, and justice for all.”

Legal Aid serves impoverished individuals across 40 counties in the western region of Missouri. Last year, the organization assisted over 10,000 clients with cases involving domestic violence protection, obtaining and maintaining public benefits like Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security and food assistance, issues with debt collection, tax relief, municipal defense, economic development, foreclosure prevention and housing stability.

