Criminal Law: Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child-Defense Access to Victim Mental Health Records-PTSD Diagnosis

Defendant appealed his conviction for aggravated sexual abuse of a child. On an initial appeal, the court remanded for the district court to consider whether the refusal to permit defense counsel access to the victim’s mental health records was harmless since she testified at trial that she was diagnosed with PTSD following her alleged sexual assault. The district court concluded that the failure to grant access was harmless because the victim was only diagnosed with PTSD after defendant’s alleged assault and because the district court found her trial testimony truthful.

Where the prosecutor disregarded the district court’s order and introduced evidence about the victim’s pre- and post-assault mental health diagnoses, defendant should have been granted the opportunity to discover evidence related to the veracity of the victim’s testimony to potentially refute the victim’s implication that her PTSD was caused by the alleged sexual assault.

Shepherd, J., dissenting: “I respectfully dissent from the majority’s conclusion that Arias’s rights under the Confrontation Clause were indeed violated. See id. at 801-02 (Colloton, J., dissenting); see also Pennsylvania v. Ritchie, 480 U.S. 39, 52 (1987) (plurality opinion) (stating that the Confrontation Clause is not “a constitutionally compelled rule of pretrial discovery” but instead “prevent[s] improper restrictions on the types of questions that defense counsel may ask during cross-examination”). Because there was no Confrontation Clause violation, I would not reach the harmless-error analysis.”

Judgment is vacated and remanded.

U.S. v. Arias (MLW No. 80186/Case No. 21-1090 – 18 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Erickson, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of South Dakota, Lange, J. (Molly C. Quinn, AFPD, of Sioux Falls, SD for appellant) (Jeremy Robert Jehangiri, AUSA, of Sioux Falls, SD for appellee)