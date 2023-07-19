Criminal Law: Drug and Firearms Offenses-Motion to Suppress Evidence-Search of Residences

Staff Report//July 19, 2023

Defendant appealed his conviction for drug and firearms offenses, challenging the denial of his motion to suppress evidence found during searches of two residences. Defendant began renting a house on a month-to-month tenancy; when defendant’s landlord had his rental license revoked, defendant stored some of his personal items in the house’s garage. Learning of defendant’s lease, police obtained a search warrant when a trash pull uncovered clear bags containing methamphetamine residue. After leaving his leased residence, defendant moved in with his brother and updated his sex offender registration with that address. Defendant also spent time at another duplex, which police also searched after observing one of the duplex’s occupants engage in an apparent drug transaction. The district court denied defendant’s motion to suppress evidence from the residences, finding that the search warrants were supported by probable cause.

Where police surveillance, including trash pulls finding evidence of drugs and observed drug transactions, provided probable cause that the residences were connected with drug trafficking, the district court correctly denied suppression of evidence found during searches of the residences.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Juneau (MLW No. 80193/Case No. 22-2780 – 13 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Shepherd, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota, Wright, J. (Matthew James Mankey, of Golden Valley, MN for appellant) (Katharine T. Buzicky, AUSA, of St. Paul, MN for appellee)

 

