Criminal Law: Drug and Firearms Offenses-Sentencing Enhancement-Possession of Firearm in Connection with Felony Offense

Staff Report//July 19, 2023

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed following his guilty plea to unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of a controlled substance. Defendant challenged the district court’s imposition of a four-level sentencing enhancement for possessing a firearm in connection with another felony offense, arguing that the district court used the wrong standard to apply the enhancement.

Although the district court failed to apply the “facilitate” standard to determine if defendant possessed a firearm in connection with the felony drug possession offense, any error was harmless where the record contained facts indicating that defendant possessed the firearm to protect the drugs in his possession and to protect himself during his drug trafficking activities.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Phillips (MLW No. 80197/Case No. 22-2140 – 5 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Northern District of Iowa, Williams, J.

 

