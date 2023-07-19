Criminal Law: Felon in Possession of Firearm-Commitment-Mental Disorders

Staff Report//July 19, 2023

Criminal Law: Felon in Possession of Firearm-Commitment-Mental Disorders

Criminal Law: Felon in Possession of Firearm-Commitment-Mental Disorders

Staff Report//July 19, 2023

Defendant appealed the district court’s grant of the government’s petition for commitment. Defendant, who suffered from multiple mental disorders, including schizophrenia, served a sentence for a conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Prior to his release, the government moved to commit defendant to the custody of the Attorney General, arguing that defendant would pose a significant danger to the public if released.

Where the district court relied on defendant’s criminal history to conclude he would pose a danger to the public if released, there was no error in finding a causal nexus between defendant’s mental diseases and his dangerousness or concluding that no other suitable placement existed.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Becerra (MLW No. 80210/Case No. 22-2403 – 15 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Smith, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota, Magnuson, J. (Douglas Olson, AFPD, of Minneapolis, MN for appellant) (Andrew Tweeten, AUSA, of Minneapolis, MN for appellee)

 

