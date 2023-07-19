Criminal Law: Felon in Possession of Firearm-Motion to Suppress Evidence-Lack of Probable Cause

Defendant appealed the denial of his motion to suppress the firearm and ammunition found in a pat-down search during a high-risk felony stop. Defendant argued that the officers turned the stop into an investigative detention or arrest without reasonable suspicion or probable cause and that the search exceeded the bounds of the protective sweep doctrine.

Where officers were responding to reports of a discharged firearm, the police had reasonable concern for public safety and were justified in believing that defendant and his companions might have been responsible for the discharge and thus were armed, given the fact that they were one of the few groups of people in the area and matched the description of the perpetrators. Therefore, the use of force employed by the officers did not transform the stop into a detention or arrest.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Childers (MLW No. 80211/Case No. 22-2743 – 8 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Smith, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota, Wright, J., and Magnuson, J. (Douglas Olson, AFPD, of Minneapolis, MN for appellant; Eric Riensche, AFPD, of Minneapolis, MN on the brief) (Ruth S. Shnider, AUSA, of Minneapolis, MN for appellee)