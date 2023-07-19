Criminal Law: Illegal Exportation of Firearm Parts-Search in Foreign County-Motion to Suppress Evidence

Defendant appealed his conviction and sentence. Defendant was indicted for illegal exportation of firearm parts to Mexico after Mexican authorities searched his vehicle and residence. Upon being arrested following his return to the U.S., defendant moved to suppress the evidence arguing that the Mexican police conducted warrantless searches and that his statements following his reentry to the U.S. were involuntary. Defendant also moved to dismiss his indictment, alleging violation of his due process rights by Mexican authorities. The district court denied defendant’s motions. Following his conviction, the district court imposed an upward variance. On appeal, defendant also challenged the substantive reasonableness of his sentence.

Where the conduct of the Mexican law enforcement authorities did not shock the conscience as there was no evidence that defendant was tortured and where U.S. law enforcement authorities did not substantially participate in the searches, the court could not apply the exclusionary rule to suppress evidence obtained by Mexican authorities.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Pierson (MLW No. 80179/Case No. 22-1918 – 13 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Smith, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas, Miller, J. (Margaret Diane Depper, of Little Rock, AR for appellant) (Anne E. Gardner, AUSA, of Little Rock, AR for appellee)