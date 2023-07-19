Criminal Law: Minnesota Civil Commitment and Treatment Act-Constitutionality-Standard of Review

Plaintiffs, a group of sex offenders civilly committed to the Minnesota Sex Offender Program, appealed the district court’s judgment in favor of defendants on plaintiffs’ complaint challenging the constitutionality of the Minnesota Civil Commitment and Treatment Act. Plaintiffs asserted facial and as-applied challenges to the MCTA, alleging that defendants violated their First, Fourth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights. The district court initially granted judgment for plaintiffs, but on appeal the court vacated, ruling that the district court applied the wrong standards to plaintiffs’ facial and as-applied constitutional challenges, and remanded for further proceedings on plaintiffs’ Fourteenth Amendment claims. The district court, agreeing with defendants that the “shocks the conscience” standard applied, granted judgment in their favor.

Where plaintiffs failed to raise an argument for applying the professional-judgment standard to their conditions-of-confinement and medical treatment claims, those claims were waived, and the district court properly applied the alternative standard to plaintiffs’ claims, which also failed due to their failure to identify injuries resulting from alleged deliberate indifference to their medical or mental health needs.

Judgment is affirmed.

Karsjens v. Harpstead (MLW No. 80189/Case No. 22-1459 – 14 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Shepherd, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota, Frank, J., and Leung, J. (Daniel E. Gustafson, of Minneapolis, MN for appellant; Karla M. Gluek, of Minneapolis, MN; David A. Goodwin, of Minneapolis MN; and Anthony J. Stauber, of Minneapolis, MN on the brief) (Aaron Edward Winter, AAG, of St. Paul, MN for appellee; Keith Ellison, of St. Paul, MN; Scott H. Ikeda, of St. Paul, MN; and Brandon Boese, of St. Paul, MN on the brief